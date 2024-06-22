x

June 22, 2024

Daren Metropoulos, Collector of Luxury Properties, Buys $149 Million Palm Beach Estate

June 22, 2024
By TNH Staff
Daren-Metropoulos
Daren Metropoulos. Photo: X (Twitter)

Greek-American Daren Metropoulos is a principal at the private-equity firm Metropoulos & Co. started by his father, businessman and philanthropist C. Dean Metropoulos. A successful entrepreneur at 40 years old, it can be safely assumed that he has some transferable skills.

At the very least, the ability to spot excellence and value in one commercial realm serves one well in another. As an integral part of the firm that has invested and revived iconic brands including Hostess, Pabst Brewing and Utz, and as a co-owner of BlueTriton Brands, a bottled-water company based in Stamford, CT, Metropoulos can be expected to know a good real estate deal when he sees one.

Indeed, he is also an avid collector of luxury homes in New York City, Miami Beach, Hawaii and Martha’s Vineyard.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Metropoulos “has paid $148 million for a new play space: an oceanfront estate in Palm Beach, FL… he paid all cash in an off-market deal for the home, which was designed around 1919 by noted architect Addison Mizner, a spokesperson for Metropoulos said.”

The approximately 3.2-acre property was owned by the late Canadian businessman William Pencer, who died in 2021.

Metropoulos said in a statement that it is one of Palm Beach’s “most storied architectural treasures… I am pleased to carry on the tradition of conserving this gem as a true sanctuary and ensuring its classic charm and sophistication continues to endure.”

Property records indicate that William Pender and his wife Ida purchased the home for $12.1 million in 2003. “Known as Casa Amado,” the article notes, “the roughly 23,000-square-foot, Mediterranean Revival-style house has 10 bedrooms, a gym and a movie room, according to Metropoulos’ spokesperson. Outside, the property has about 225 feet of ocean frontage with a beach cabana, pool, pool cabana and tennis court.”

According to the 2020 book ‘An Illustrated History of Palm Beach’, “the house was built for Charles A. Munn, an entrepreneur and prominent member of Palm Beach society, in a similar style to his brother’s house next door, which was also designed by Mizner.”

In 2007, after the Pender family had undertaken renovations, the house struck by lightning and was damaged by fire, after which it was restored again.

“With extremely limited inventory,” the article explains, “Palm Beach real-estate values have skyrocketed over the past few years.”

(Material from the Wall Street Journal was used in this report)

