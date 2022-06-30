Daniel Tadros: Building on Shipping Tradition

Nextgen

Daniel (Danos) A. Tadros’ distinguished career as a maritime lawyer reached its zenith when he was named Chief Operating Officer of the Managers of the American P&I Club. Considering Tadros’ background, the wealth of maritime knowledge, leadership skills, and experience, Joe Hughes and Vince Solarino have every confidence that Tadros can and will successfully fill the role of COO, supporting Dorothea Ioannou as CEO as they lead the Managers and the American Club into the future.

The National Herald: Tell us about the American Club.

Daniel Tadros: American Steamship Owners Mutual Protection and Indemnity Association, Inc. (the American Club) was established in 1917. It is the only mutual Protection, and Indemnity Club domiciled in the Americas and is headquartered in New York.

The American Club has become a truly international insurer with a global reach. The Club is a member of the International Group of P&I Clubs, a collective of thirteen mutuals that provide P&I insurance for 90% of world shipping and provides service to its members with subsidiary offices in London, Piraeus, Limassol, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Houston.

Shipowners Claims Bureau, Inc. provides the day-to-day management of the American Club and is also headquartered in New York.

TNH: What is your role in the Club?

DT: As Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, I have oversight of compliance and corporate governance and offer operational and legal support to all other departments, as well as the Club’s offices around the world.

TNH: Tell us about yourself.

DT: I am the proud father of Nicholas (26), Alexia (25), and Chris (21). Nicholas, a physician, is pursuing a career in pediatrics; Alexia holds a master’s degree in microbiology and immunology and works as a medical assistant to become a medical editor; and Chris, a junior at Louisiana State University, is a business major who will continue to law school upon graduation.

Although I grew up in Athens, Greece, I spent over 25 years in New Orleans, where I was active in the local Greek community, as well as other civic and social organizations. I am a Member of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, former President, and longtime member of the Board of Directors of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Community of New Orleans, former President, and member of the Law Alumni Association of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, as well as a United States Soccer Federation National “D” licensed coach with over 20 years of experience coaching youth soccer. I am an avid soccer fan following Liverpool FC and Panathinaikos A.O.

TNH: You grew up in a shipping family.

DT: My family’s shipping business included managing bulk carriers, passenger, and Ro-Ro vessels in the 70s. Having been exposed to shipping from a young age, after returning to the US for further education, I obtained a Juris Doctor from Loyola University College of Law in New Orleans, Louisiana. Before attending law school, I earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at the University of Florida, where I held numerous leadership positions.

Upon graduation from law school, I embarked on what would become a long and successful career as a maritime litigator in New Orleans. Taking advantage of my Greek background and my family’s contacts in the shipping world, I gained experience in P&I, FD&D, and Owners’ matters, serving as a legal correspondent for many of the International Group P&I Clubs. As a maritime lawyer with New Orleans and Houston based Chaffe McCall, LLP, for the last ten years as Practice Area Coordinator for the firm’s Admiralty Section, I dealt with a wide variety of maritime matters, including oil pollution, criminal environmental issues, collisions, allisions, charter party disputes, cargo, personal injury, maritime liens, and vessel arrests.

I was at my best in the courtroom, where I enjoyed numerous successful decisions in favor of my shipowner clients.

TNH: What is the pinnacle of your career?

DT: Successfully defending the owners and operators of the M/V ARIS T in an allision case involving two other vessels, a case that only recently was re-affirmed on appeal. This case was particularly gratifying in that my team and I defied all the odds by sustaining the limitation of liability in favor of our vessel owner and operator and limiting the fault of the ARIS T to a mere 10%.

TNH: You hold an AV Preeminent Peer Review Rating in Martindale-Hubbell.

DT: My peers and clients were instrumental in my achieving the highest lawyer rating as an AV Preeminent® Peer Review Rating in Martindale-Hubbell, as well as being ranked by Chambers USA: America’s Leading Business Lawyers as a leading attorney in the US for Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation.

TNH: What awards have you won?

DT: I was selected as a ‘Top Lawyer’ in the areas of Maritime and International Law by New Orleans Magazine, as well as being selected to Louisiana Super Lawyers in the areas of Maritime and International Law. In 2012, I received the Leadership in Law Award by New Orleans CityBusiness, one of 50 New Orleans attorneys honored for their professional and community achievements and contributions.

TNH: What have you authored?

DT: I have authored numerous publications for the Tulane Maritime Law Journal, the Journal of Maritime Law and Commerce, and Lawyer Monthly.

TNH: You were the lawyer of choice for many Greek shipowners in the Gulf. Could you explain to us?

DT: New Orleans is one of the largest general cargo and bulk ports in the United States; many Greek-owned and managed vessels call there frequently. Speaking Greek fluently, combined with understanding the Greek owners’ mentality, gave me an advantage over many of my peers. Using this knowledge, I gained the trust and loyalty of many Greek owners to the point where I was consulted on legal matters arising in ports across the United States. My motto was: “Be honest, practice integrity, and be loyal.” My father instilled in me the principle of “καλυτερα να σου βγει το ματι παρα το ονομα – better to lose your eye than lose your good name.” That is something that I took to heart in how I practiced law and how I live life. What makes us continue even if we do not achieve our goal? Perseverance, desire, and drive to keep trying. I believe that Greeks have an innate drive never to give up hope against all odds. Hope allows us to find success in every walk of life.

TNH: The world is in upheaval. What has remained unchanged in the social context?

DT: We Greeks carry a particular personal pride, dignity, courage, kindness, duty, and sacrifice – a love and zest for life that, no matter what is going on in the world, remains unchanged. That particular something that we live by demands respect and profound personal freedom. That inbred something that has remained unchanged through the world’s upheaval is called ‘filotimo’.

THN: Is our mind inclined to object to most things, masking our innate happiness?

DT: Judging from how my family and friends live, I believe that our minds are inclined to accept, not object to, most things; but with a twist – we never stop questioning things. That questioning or challenging what is presented before accepting it is proof of our innate happiness.