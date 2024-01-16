x

January 16, 2024

Dangerously Cold Temps Continue to Blast much of the US, Keeping Schools Closed and Flights Grounded

January 16, 2024
By Associated Press
APTOPIX Winter Weather
Daniel Cole uses a plastic spoon to clear ice from the front of his vehicle in downtown Florence, Ala., Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dangerously cold wind chills continued to affect much of the Rockies, Great Plains and Midwest on Tuesday, with wind chills below minus 30 degrees (minus 34.4 C) in many parts of the central U.S.

About 110,000 U.S. homes and businesses were without power late Monday, the bulk of them in Oregon after widespread outages that started Saturday. Portland General Electric warned that the threat of freezing rain Tuesday could delay restoration efforts. Transportation officials urged residents to avoid travel as roads were expected to be hazardously slick with ice that could weigh down trees and power lines, causing them to fall.

Classes were canceled Tuesday for students in Portland and other major cities including Chicago — home to the nation’s fourth-largest public school district — Denver, Dallas and Fort Worth.

Workers clear a snow covered sidewalk, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The storms and frigid temperatures were affecting everything from air travel to NFL playoffs games to Iowa’s presidential caucuses, and were also the cause of several deaths around the country.

At least four people in the Portland area died, including two people from suspected hypothermia. Another man was killed after a tree fell on his house and a woman died in a fire that spread from an open-flame stove after a tree fell onto an RV.

A jogger trots on a snow-covered road during a winter storm, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Grand Prairie, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

In Wisconsin, the deaths of three homeless people in the Milwaukee area were under investigation, with hypothermia the likely cause, officials said.

Freezing rain and sleet was expected continue across portions of the Southeast into Tuesday morning. Winter storm warnings were in effect for Lawrence, Limestone and Madison counties in Alabama and in Franklin County in Tennessee, southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and much of northern, central and southwestern Mississippi.

A man clears snow along a sidewalk on State Street in St. Joseph, Mich., Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Residents are digging out after a winter storm moved across the state with blowing and drifting snow and temperatures in the single digits. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

Monday night saw temperatures drop as low as 10 degrees (minus 12.2 C) in Olive Branch, Mississippi, and Jackson, Tennessee.

Frigid temperatures in the Northeast didn’t stop fans from heading out to cheer on the Buffalo Bills at a snow covered Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday in an AFC wild-card playoff game that was delayed 27 1/2 hours because of a storm that dumped more than 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow on the region.

Billie, a beagle-mix, leads the way for owner Brandon Crooks of Nashville as they walk near the Tennessee State Capitol after a winter storm in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Denny Simmons/The Tennessean via AP)

And voters handed former President Donald Trump a win Monday night in the coldest first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses on record. Temperatures dipped to minus 3 degrees (minus 19.4 C) in Des Moines, with the wind chill making it feel far colder.

Air travelers across the country experienced delays and cancellations. The flight tracking service FlightAware reported about 2,900 cancellations Monday within, into or out of the United States.

A pedestrian braves sub-zero temperatures while walking Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Temperatures are expected to moderate midweek but a new surge of colder air is forecast to drop south over the Northern Plains and Midwest, reaching the Deep South by the end of the week.

 

President Says Iceland Faces Daunting Period after Lava from Volcano Destroys Homes in Fishing Town

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland’s president said the country is battling “tremendous forces of nature” after molten lava from a volcano in the island’s southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik.

Even though breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day, only about 35% of Americans ate breakfast every single day in 2022.

LOS ANGELES — Elton John has achieved EGOT status.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO – The Ottawa Daughters of Penelope (DOP), AHEPA, Maids of Athena and Sons of Pericles Family celebrated the holidays together with a Christmas Dinner Social at the beautiful River Lounge Ottawa, organized by Sister Cathy Pantieras.

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country would no longer pursue reconciliation with South Korea and called for rewriting the North's constitution to eliminate the idea of shared statehood between the war-divided countries, state media said Tuesday.

