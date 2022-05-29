Damages Trial for Mati Fire Deaths Postponed, Defense Not Ready

Politics

FILE- A burned family summer camp is seen in Mati, east of Athens, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Rescue crews were searching through charred homes and cars for the missing after wildfires decimated seaside areas near the Greek capital, killing at least 74 people and sending thousands fleeing. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Almost four years after 102 people died in wildfires, families of victims seeking compensation were faced with another delay when officials for state bodies being sued said they still weren’t ready for court.

There was no explanation why but Kathinerini said that 27 plaintiffs had appealed to administrative courts and the accused municipalities of Marathonas and Penteli at the Three-Member Administrative Court of First Instance of Athens.

But state officials didn’t make a required filing in court, the paper said, and they weren’t hold to account nor was any date set for them to appear again as cases in Greece can takes years with constant delays and no repercussions.

The lawsuit, the first of many that will follow with compensation claims, said that some municipal officials and those from the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA which didn’t have a diaster response plan were liable for missions and negligence, especially at the nearly devastated village of Mati where most died.

Some SYRIZA officials as well as in the fire service are being prosecuted but progress has been so slow and to be negligible in bringing forward their cases as well leaving the victims families waiting for action.