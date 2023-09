Society

FILE - Firefighters stand on the road during a wildfire in Giannouli village, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (e-evros.gr via AP)

ALEXANDROUPOLI – The great fire that destroyed a major part of the natural habitat of Dadia Forest in Evros, northeastern Greece, was put out on Monday after burning for over two weeks.

Civil protection and Fire Brigade firefighters remained on alert for any rekindlings, especially due to high winds.

Panagiotis Kalakikos, mayor of Soufli that was evacuated but was spared by the fire after firefighting efforts, said that the recording of damage has begun.

The settlements of Dadia and Lefkimmi have not been generally damaged, as firefighters managed to prevent the flames from reaching the villages. Some of the region’s farmers had managed to remove their animals, which are returning to destroyed premises.

Inspections of the forest and communities around it are pending.