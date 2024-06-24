Czech Composer Tatiana Mikova Debuts at Carnegie Hall with Her String Quartet ‘In Modo Lidico’

Music

NEW YORK (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Czech composer, Tatiana Mikova, presents her String Quartet, “In Modo Lidico,” at Carnegie Hall’s Progressive Musicians Laureate Gala. The piece will be performed by the Lehner String Quartet on July 1, 2024 in the intimate Weill Recital Hall, home to hundreds of recitals, chamber music concerts, panel discussions, and master classes.

String Quartet “In Modo Lidico” is an instrumental piece that blends minimalist elements with distinct themes influenced by Moravian folklore. Following its world premiere in New York in 2021, the composition will be performed alongside works by other composers.

The title of the piece, “In Modo Lidico,” reflects its frequent use of Lydian mode, commonly found in Moravia – Mikova’s homeland. Her ability to create cultural and stylistic fusions results in a classical music concert work with seamlessly incorporated folk music influences. This piece was composed in 2012 and 2016, with the first two movements crafted in Czechia and the final movement written in England, where Mikova currently resides.

“I am thrilled to present this composition to a live audience in the iconic Carnegie Hall. Music is a universal language, and I hope my work will resonate with listeners, offering them a memorable experience,” Mikova says.

Mikova expressed gratitude to the Lehner String Quartet for premiering the piece during the pandemic, adding that the otherwise positive message of her work contrasted with this complex period.

Classical music enthusiasts can expect the release of the studio recording and sheet music in the Fall of 2024.

About the Composer

Tatiana Mikova is an eclectic, award-winning Czech composer whose works span symphonic pieces, chamber music and solo compositions, complemented by a career in film scoring across diverse genres. Her noteworthy achievements include two chamber works performed by the prestigious Czech Nonet, one of which was featured on Performance Today, and the awarded “Sinfonietta for Orchestra.”

Her versatility extends to film music, where she has garnered more than 30 international festival awards and nominations. She holds a Master’s degree in Music Composition for Film and Television from the London College of Music, University of West London.

For more information, visit: https://www.tatianamikova.com/

