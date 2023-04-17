Cyprus Yanks Three More Passports from Dubious Rich Foreign Investors

Society

NICOSIA – Much of the program that ended in disgrace in 2020 is still being kept secret from the public but Cyprus has now revoked valuable European Union passports from three wealthy foreigners who got them through residency-through-investment.

As usual, no names were given although it was a public scheme, and no reason given although previous revocations came after media reports that applicants weren’t checked for criminal activity such as money laundering.

The decision, according to the government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis was taken after the “necessary investigation in this regard was undertaken,” SchengenVisaInfo.com reported.

Wealthy investors from foreign countries were eligible to acquire citizenship in Cyprus if they made a financial contribution of at least 2.5 million euros ($2.74 million) among a set of conditions critics said weren’t properly vetted.

The program was particularly attractive to the Chinese and rich Russians who have long used banks on the island to stash their cash, the country being known as a tax haven that drew disrepute.

A previous report by the Associated Press revealed that Cyprus’ authorities revoked a total of 222 passports granted through the Citizenship by Investment Scheme.

The government’s Deputy Spokeswoman, Niovi Parisinou, said that included 63 investors and 159 of their relatives, including spouses, children and parents also given permits and passports.

According to the Cyprus Probe report provided last year, 6,779 people benefited from this program for a period between 2007 and 2020, the report added, before it came to a crashing end after lingering criticism.

The former President of the country’s Parliament and three others were charged with the corruption over their involvement in the country’s Citizenship by Investment scheme, the report noted.