x

September 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 84ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Politics

Cyprus Yanks Seven More Passports from Disgraced Scheme

September 1, 2022
By The National Herald
ap20288684597812-25-390609_25_391895_type13265
FILE - Cyprus EU Passports. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Bringing the number to 45 revocations, Cyprus pulled seven more passports given to rich foreigners who qualified for an investment program that ended in scandal in October, 2020.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris made the announcement after a Cabinet meeting and said that they were granted to four investors and three family members, all names being kept secret despite being a public program.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, whose family’s law firm was a conduit for the sales of the European Union passports and residency permits – he was not involved – defended the program almost to the end.

Nouris said the decision was made after the scathing results of an inquiry panel which found most applications weren’t vetted for criminal activity including money laundering, and after European Union sanctions added to the disgrace.

The newspaper Politis said another three criminal cases will be prosecuted but again the government has refused to say who is being charged, leaving it up to media reports to name names.

The indictments are for fraud and conspiracy by law firms and construction companies, the paper said, citing sources it didn’t name, adding that police will further brief the Attorney-General.

The investigative panel found that 53 percent of the 6,779 citizenships granted were unlawful while of the remaining 47 percent, that a third didn’t satisfy the criteria, indicating massive fraud.

It wasn’t said why the other 3,548 found to be unlawful haven’t been revoked in a program that enriched the state and brokers taking part, giving citizenship to people who critics said couldn’t find Cyprus on a map.

The report was issued before the Audit Office’s own report was released and also found a series of malpractices and potential criminal offenses, no word on whether anyone else would be prosecuted over it.

At least 3,810 additional people were naturalized as relatives (spouses, adult dependent children, or parents) of the investors without any legal authorization, the findings also said, adding that 200 million euros ($199.7 million) was lost in taxes and 25 million euros ($24.96 million) through non-payment of fees.

Also, 1 billion euros ($1 billion) worth of contracts were canceled although another 3.5 billion euros ($3.49 billion) were said to be pending, no explanation since the scheme ended almost two years earlier.

RELATED

Society
TikTok Shows Driver on Cyprus Going 160 MPH: Cops Checking

NICOSIA - It seems like everyone wants to be a star in the Digital Age, even if it’s dangerous, and Cyprus police are trying to find the driver of a car who posted a Tik Tok video showing it was going 256 kilometers) an hour.

Society
Cyprus Lifts COVID-19 Mask Rule, Indoor Capacity Limits
Politics
Cyprus Complains to UN, Sheep Farmer Harassed in Buffer Zone

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mikhail Gorbachev’s Death Mourned as Passing of Rare Leader

BANGKOK — The passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and for many the man who restored democracy to then-communist-ruled European nations, was mourned Wednesday as the loss of a rare leader who changed the world and for a time gave hope for peace among the superpowers.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings