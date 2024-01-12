x

January 12, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

Cyprus Worries Houthi Rebels Red Sea Vessel Attacks Will Be Costly

January 12, 2024
By The National Herald
In this photo provided by the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, Sea Viper missiles are fired in the Red Sea. (UK Ministry of Defence via AP)

NICOSIA – Attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on ships in the Red Sea trying to access the Suez Canal will have a big impact on economies, with some companies diverting routes to stay away, said the Cyprus Shipping Chamber.

“Where countries heavily depend on raw materials, gas, grain, pharmaceuticals we will have to assume that it will have a substantial impact on day-to-day living, business operations, and this will have a multiplying effect,” said Thomas Kazakos, the group’s Director-General. Freight prices had already risen, he said.

The industry group represents about 200 major ship owning, ship management, chartering and shipping-related companies based either in Cyprus or abroad. Cyprus has the third largest shipping fleet in the European Union, after Malta and Greece, said the Arab News in a report on the situation.

The Houthis are an Iran-aligned group that seized much of Yemen in a civil war and said they are attacking ships linked to Israel or heading there, to show support for Hamas terrorists hunted by Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip.

But many of the targeted ships have had no links to Israel, the report noted and Kazakos told Reuters that, “States have an obligation to provide protection to international shipping, irrespective of flag, irrespective of ships being involved because this affects world trade, economies and societies in that order.”

 

