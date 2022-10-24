Cyprus Will Use Talent Show to Pick Eurovision 2024 Entry

Society

FILE - Elena Tsagrinou from Cyprus performs at the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

NICOSIA – After designating singer Andrew Lambrou to represent the country at the Eurovision 2023 contest in Liverpool, Cyprus said it will use a talent show to pick its 2024 entry.

That was the idea a year earlier, with the help of a casting show run alongside record label PANIK records but it didn’t happen and the nod for 2023 went to Lambrou as the pick.

George Arsenakos, CEO of PANIK records, revealed in an interview for TV show Breakfast@Star that Cyprus will use a talent show to choose an act for Eurovision in 2024:

“We have agreed with the state channel of Cyprus to do a talent show, the winner of which will represent Cyprus in the 2024 Eurovision contest.

Therefore, PANIK records will still be working together with the national broadcaster of Cyprus, CyBC, on the show.”

Holding the record for the most entries in Eurovision without ever winning, Cyprus hopes to break the jinx in 2023 with Lambrou although it’s not been said what he’ll sing.

Lambrou entered Eurovision – Australia Decides earlier this year with the uptempo electro-banger Electrify. His participation is part of a collaboration between CyPB, Panik Records of Greece and City Pop Records of Australia.