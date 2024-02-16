x

February 16, 2024

Cyprus Will Set UP Financial Penalties Board Tracking Sanctions Evaders

February 16, 2024
By The National Herald
FILE - People are seen at Elephtheria, Liberty, square in central capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Trying to shed its reputation as a place for rich Russians to hide their money in banks and evade European Union sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, Cyprus plans to create a financial sanctions unit by the end of the year.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported that the new unit will be developed with help from the United Kingdom aimed at providing tougher penalties against companies dodging sanctions, help businesses comply, and investigate breaches.

If the legislation creating the Cypriot unit passes, the new body will help fulfill a mutual agreement between the two countries made in May 2023 to boost collaboration in stemming illicit financial flows, by strengthening Cyprus’ “existing legislative framework,” the report added.

The Cypriot government faced harsh criticism after Cyprus Confidential reported how Cypriot financial services providers helped allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin shelter their wealth and hide billions of dollars.

That was as the EU imposed sanctions over the invasion. More than 270 journalists took part in the collaboration, which spanned eight months and was based on 3.6 million leaked files.

The head of the Cyprus Bar Association also reportedly promised to publicly punish any lawyers found to be breaking the rules after the report exposed law firms that may have helped sanctioned Russians continue to do business.

The association’s Chairman Michael Vorkas said Cyprus’  legal industry needed to remain out of “the crosshairs” of scandals that in the past have caused the public to receive the “wrong message.”

“You can be sure that those cases which involve serious violations of the law will not remain in the drawer, but will come out, and names will be made public,” the association’s Chairman Michael Vorkas told journalists in January.

