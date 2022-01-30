x

January 30, 2022

Cyprus Whacks Business Violating COVID-19 Measures with Big Fines

January 30, 2022
By The National Herald
Virus Outbreak Cyprus
A man wearing a face mask to protect from coronavirus, walks past customers of a coffee shop in central Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Nineteen businesses defying regulations aimed at slowing the COVID-19 pandemic on Cyprus have been hit with fines ranging from 500-8,000 euros ($557-$8916) penalties, tied to violations of the so-called SafePass that has conditions for admittance.

One was for dancing, which is prohibited, with police conducting 2,369 checks also wrote fines for people not wearing masks where they are required, the largest penalty for a nightclub that was overcrowded, The Cyprus Mail reported.

In the capital Nicosia the managers of a betting shop and a kiosk were fined 3,000 euros ($3343) and 1,000 euros ($1115) for not having a valid SafePass which shows that people being allowed to enter are vaccinated or not infected with the Coronavirus.

A fine of 1,500 euros ($1672) was issued to the manager of a restaurant because he allowed customers to dance on the premises and a 1,000-euro ($1114) fine was imposed on a worker in food preparation in a restaurant there while a hairdresser and a pizzeria were fined 750 euros ($836) each for the same offense..

In Limassol, a pub manager was fined 3,000 euros ($3343) for allowing in too many people, and for dancing and not having warning signs about wasn’t allowed, and a supermarket and a barber’s shop were fined 500 euros ($557) over SafePasses and a restaurant 750 euros ($836) for letting people dance illegally and having too many people. In Paphos, a nightclub was shut down for not having the necessary permits.

