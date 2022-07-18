Cyprus’ UN Envoy Asks: Why No Talk of Division Solution?

Politics

FILE- UN peacekeepers walk inside the buffer zone between the Greek Cypriot controlled area, south, and the Turkish-occupied area, north, in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Dec. 1. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Cyprus Ambassador to the United Nations, Andreas Hadjichrysanthou, isn’t happy about reports concerning the divided island that made no mention of trying to settle how it can be resolved.

He told the Cyprus News Agency he was disappointed that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ office didn’t raise it n a report on the Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) and by the Good Offices Mission.

“There is no explicit, clear mention of the basis of a solution,” he said, with Turkish-Cypriot hardline leader Ersin Tatar rejecting any further attempts at reunification to insist the UN recognize the northern third occupied since two unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions.

Hadjichrysanthou also noted ongoing violations by the Turkish side to partially reopen the abandoned resort of Varosha, where properties are supposed to be returned to the original owners, mostly Greek-Cypriots.

“The third point we are not happy with is that the report contains no reference to future prospects, as the political process is concerned, because there is no political process,” Hadjichrysanthou said.

He noted that the Turkish-Cypriot side’s offer to negotiate is based on the Greek-Cypriots accepting all its demands and for the UN to accept the isolated side that no country in the world apart from Turkey does.

“We cannot accept such a thing,” he said.

Hadjichrysanthou said the problem isn’t a lack of trust between the sides but was caused by the invasions and occupation, with Turkey still keeping a 35,000-strong standing army over there.

“These reports are more problematic than the previous ones because they suggest that the only thing we can do now, instead of sitting at the negotiating table and trying to solve the Cyprus problem, is for the two sides to cooperate,” he added, an approach that has never worked.

He said he hoped the reports to be voted on July 28 will condemn the violations in Varosha and encourage a discouraged Guterres, who was at the last round of talks that collapsed in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana to try to resume the negotiations once again.