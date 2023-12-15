x

December 15, 2023

Cyprus-U.S. Chamber and CYP Host Annual Christmas Party in Astoria

December 15, 2023
By The National Herald
Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce Christmas Party 2023 IMG_9212
Attendees danced to live music by Pelagos Entertainment at the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Cyprus Young Professionals Annual Christmas Party on December 14 at Anemos Restaurant in Astoria. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

ASTORIA – In a festive atmosphere, the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Cyprus Young Professionals (CYP) held their Annual Christmas Party on December 14, at Anemos Restaurant in Astoria. The event featured live music by Pelagos Entertainment, dinner and dancing, and a special visit from Santa Claus who handed out gifts to the guests.

Despina Axiotakis, Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, gave the welcoming remarks, acknowledging the presence of New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, Kearny, NJ Municipal Councilman Stathis Theodoropoulos, the Chamber’s founding president Andreas Comodromos, Chamber Chairman of the Board Nicolas Nicolaou, Phyto Stratis, and the members of the press. She noted that all her grandchildren were also present and then introduced the CYP representative Nicholas Tziazas to say a few words.

The Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Cyprus Young Professionals (CYP) held their Annual Christmas Party on December 14 at Anemos Restaurant in Astoria. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

“Thank you so much, it’s wonderful to be here for another year, another Christmas party, I see a lot of familiar faces, a lot of friends and families,” Tziazas said. “On behalf of the CYP, we’re all happy to see you here as well, year after year we’re growing, year after year we’re becoming a stronger unit for the community, and it’s wonderful to be a part of such a great event with such amazing people. Thank you for hosting an incredible Christmas party… I wish you all a wonderful Christmas and a happy New Year to you and your families.”

Assemblyman Tannousis said: “I’m very happy to be here with you tonight, obviously this organization is very special to me, I was a member of the CYP… then I was a Board member of the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce, I met a lot of great people who are here tonight, and the opportunity I was given as a member, the networking, was really unbelievable and it has definitely shaped the person I am today… I want to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and happy New Year, God bless you all.”

Andreas Comodromos then shared his remarks, thanking Axiotakis for all her efforts for the Chamber and for the beautiful Gala on November 2 at which he was honored for his contributions and thanking all those who were present at the Gala. “Thanks to Chamber President Maria Pappas, and past presidents we have here with us, Peter Kakoyiannis and Nicolas Nicolaou, and to all of you, I want to wish happy holidays and for the New Year to bring all the best for everyone,” Comodromos said.

Santa Claus handed out gifts at the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Cyprus Young Professionals (CYP) Annual Christmas Party on December 14 at Anemos Restaurant in Astoria. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

In her remarks, Chamber President Maria Pappas thanked everyone for coming, noting that “it’s so wonderful to see so many young people, CYPs and future CYPs, here tonight.”

She continued: “I want to thank the Executive Committee and the Board of the Chamber for this past year, you guys were fantastic, very supportive, and we couldn’t have done everything we did without everyone participating, thank you. Many things occur, all our events, and there’s one individual here that nothing can become as successful if she doesn’t participate in it or organizes it, and that’s our Despina, she puts her heart and soul into everything and you can see tonight how beautiful it is. On behalf of the Chamber, I want to wish everyone a very merry Christmas, happy, healthy and peaceful New Year, let’s hope and thank you again for coming.”

Also among those present were UFC Champion Charalambos Grigoriou who had also been honored at the November 2 Gala with the Cyprus Young Professionals Award, and talented vocalist Aphrodite Daniel who sang ‘Santa Claus Is Coming to Town’ as Santa distributed his gifts at the event. Santa also congratulated Phyto Stratis for passing his citizenship test and becoming a U.S. citizen.

More information about the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce is available online: https://www.cyprususchamber.com.

