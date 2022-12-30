Cyprus Trade Unions Unhappy With New Minimum Wage Guidelines

Society

NICOSIA – The basic minimum wage on Cyprus will be 885 euros ($947) monthly as of Jan. 1 – up to 940 euros ($1005) for those with a continuous six-month employment, but trade unions aren’t satisfied with all the terms.

That’s over the the non-payment of the national minimum wage on an hourly basis and the non-inclusion in the decree of the working hours it covers, said Philenews over the flap that’s not resolved.

Private sector companies have also raised questions and the head of the Cyprus Payroll Management Association (CPMA) Theodoros Mantis told the site it’s gotten dozens of phone calls and emails from its members businesses asking for clarification on how the decree is implemented as regards working hours.