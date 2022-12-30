x

December 30, 2022

Cyprus Trade Unions Unhappy With New Minimum Wage Guidelines

December 30, 2022
By The National Herald
Cyprus Daily Life
Men sit outside a building drinking coffee and playing backgammon in southern coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – The basic minimum wage on Cyprus will be 885 euros ($947) monthly as of Jan. 1 – up to 940 euros ($1005) for those with a continuous six-month employment, but trade unions aren’t satisfied with all the terms.

That’s over the the non-payment of the national minimum wage on an hourly basis and the non-inclusion in the decree of the working hours it covers, said Philenews over the flap that’s not resolved.

Private sector companies have also raised questions and the head of the Cyprus Payroll Management Association (CPMA) Theodoros Mantis told the site it’s gotten  dozens of phone calls and emails from its members businesses asking for  clarification on how the decree is implemented as regards working hours.

