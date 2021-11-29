Society

NICOSIA – The sudden spread of COVID-19 despite a high vaccination rate has led Cyprus’ government to impose even stricter health measures in a bid to try to rein in the pandemic with the Omicron Variant a new threat.

The measures, said the site Philenews, includes requirements for children aged and over to wear masks in school and be tested weekly while that as of Dec. 15 those 12 and over who haven’t had at least one shot of a vaccine will be prohibited from hospitality venues, cinemas, theaters and sports facilities, including outdoors.

Those with only a single shot of two of most versions of vaccines must also present a rapid or molecular PCR test to show they are not infected with the Coronavirus while hotel guests are exempt if they have a valid SafePass.

The Ministry said that those who are fully vaccinated but don’t get a booster shot seven months after the first of two shots will also have to show proof of a negative test to get into most public gathering places, including bars and restaurants.

It also clarified that children aged five to 11 are exempt if they have a SafePass, while no restrictions apply to those below the age of five. Areas considered high risk for spreading the virus will require everyone being tested, even the vaccinated.