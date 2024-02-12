Cyprus Ties Turkey’s EU Hopes to Solving Problem of Reunification

Politics

Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier talk to the media during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential palace in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, Pool)

NICOSIA – Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said if Turkey – which doesn’t recognize Cyprus – wants to get into the European Union that it needs closer relations with the bloc and must solve the dilemma of reunification.

Turkey has been trying to join the EU since 2005 but prospects had worsened under the authoritarian rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, especially after he purged civil society, the military, education and other sectors following a failed coup attempt against him in 2016.

“Cyprus is a strong supporter of closer relations between the EU and Ankara; (such) closer relations pass through developments and a solution to the Cyprus problem,” Christodoulides told reporters after meeting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Nicosia, said US News & World Report.

https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2024-02-12/closer-turkey-eu-relations-must-come-through-us-says-cyprus

The EU has also cited Turkey’s human rights record, jailing journalists, and refusing to impose bloc sanctions on Russia for the ongoing invasion of Ukraine as among other obstacles to entry.

Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 prompted by a brief Greek-inspired coup, and has veto rights over Turkey’s EU ambitions, like all other members of the bloc, but has supported its bid.

The legitimate Greek-Cypriot government joined the EU in 2004 but the northern third of the island has been occupied by Turkish-Cypriots since unlawful 1974 invasions, recognized only by Turkey.

Steinmeier, on an official visit to the island, said Turkish actions on Cyprus should be taken into account in assessing its overall relations with the EU.

“Member states should send this message to Turkey,” he said.

The last round of negotiations collapsed in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when Turkey and the Turkish-Cypriot side said it would not remove a 35,000-strong army and wanted the right of further military intervention.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who was at those talks and failed to broker a deal, has sent yet another Special Envoy to Cyprus to try to restart talks.

But Erdogan and Turkish-Cypriot hardline leader Ersin Tatar said they don’t want reunification and have instead demanded the UN and world accept the occupied side as a republic, wanting two states and permanent partition.