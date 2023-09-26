x

September 26, 2023

Cyprus Tabs Australian Girl, 16, for 2024 Eurovision Contest Entry

September 26, 2023
By The National Herald
(Photo: Facebook/Eurovision Song Contest)

NICOSIA – Setting aside speculation there would be a competition to find a singer and song for the 2024 Eurovision contest in which it has not fared well, Cyprus has already named Australian-born Silia Kapsis, 16, as its entry – no song yet.

She was picked by state broadcaster CyBC internally, no reason given, although the news spread fast on social media, with Eurovision World reporting that her song will be written by Dimitris Kontopoulos, a Greek composer.

He studied film scoring at the Berklee College of Music in Boston and the University of Southern California and wrote Eurovision hits Scream in 2019 and You Are The Only One in 2016, for Russia, and Hold Me for Azerbaijan in 2013.

https://eurovisionworld.com/esc/silia-kapsis-will-sing-for-cyprus-at-eurovision-2024

Kapsis’ father comes from Cyprus while her mother is from Greece and the teen grew up in Sydney where the report said she was exposed at an early age to music and was lead singer for Australian Youth Performing Arts Company (AYPAC).

At the age of 12, she wrote and composed her debut song, Who Am I? that was released last year, followed by the singles from 2023 No Boys Allowed and Disco Dancer and she’s a news anchor on Nickelodeon Australia.

Since Cyprus debuted in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981, the country has not yet managed to win in any of the 39 times the country has participated, coming close in 2018 when Eleni Foureira finished 2nd with Fuego.

