Cyprus Swaps Student Quarantine with 5 Days of Virus Tests

Associations
Pan-Rhodian Society, Center for Hellenic Studies Paideia Plant Trees in Rhodes
RHODES – The Pan-Rhodian Society of America- Apollon and the University of Connecticut’s Center for Hellenic Studies Paideia adopted 380 acres of forest in Rhodes that had burned last summer, Dimokratiki reported on January 8.
Associations
Children’s Hospital Receives Albany AHEPA Family Support
ALBANY, NY – On January 6, the Albany AHEPA Family made a welcome and generous donation of gifts and toys for the children and young adults being treated and cared for by the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center.
Politics
Irking Greece, Helping Turkey, US Won’t Back EastMed Gas Line
WASHINGTON - While military and other ties with the United States are tightening, there is some discord in Greece over the administration of President Joe Biden no longer backing the EastMed gas pipeline project, favoring Turkey's position.