Cyprus Still Struggling to Deal with Money Laundering Difficulties

United States
Going On in Greek-American Community
JANUARY 14-17 GLENBROOK, NV – The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco 2022 Young Adult Winter Retreat ‘Citizens of the Desert: Embracing Our Role as Christian Witnesses to Our World’ takes place January 14-17, Martin Luther King weekend, at Lake Tahoe, the Galilee Camp and Conference Center, 1776 U.
Associations
Greek Women’s University Club Names 2021 Scholars, Celebrates 90 Years
CHICAGO – The Greek Women’s University Club (GWUC) celebrated the organization’s 90th anniversary and the launch of the Hellenic Revolution’s 200th anniversary with a scholarship presentation to three female students on December 29th at Jameson’s Charhouse.
Cinema
Movie Review: My Beloved Smyrna
The long-awaited historical epic film My Beloved Smyrna (Σμυρνη Μου Αγαπημενη) has arrived in Greek cinema theaters after a glamorous premiere at the Megaron - Athens Concert Hall.