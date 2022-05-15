x

May 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Politics

Cyprus Slip Sliding Away from More EU Russia Sanctions

May 15, 2022
By The National Herald
Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Already upset over a European Union ban on Russian airlines over the invasion of Ukraine that cost Cyprus a key tourist market, President Nicos Anastasiades indicated he won’t go along with more penalties if they don’t work.

“Some concerns have already been raised by the Cypriot government regarding the sixth sanctions package,” he said, adding that the measures should be targeted – which other countries have said over thei  reluctance.

“The impact on member states should be taken into account by European partners so that instead of being sanctions against the invader, they do not end up being sanctions against the member states themselves,” he said.

He said, mimicking other country’s leaders, that they support the sanctions unless it goes against their self-interests which could render them moot if every country acts on its own and starts backing away.

“What exists is that if and when some of the proposed measures that we have identified and documented have shown that they do not help, and are not in line with the goal pursued by the EU, then simply those specific measures will not be adopted,” he said, reported The Cyprus Mail.

With Finland and Sweden seeking NATO entry as protection against potential Russian aggression, he said it’s too soon to indicate whether Cyprus would try as well.

That would likely be moot as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will block Sweden and Finland from getting in and doesn’t recognize Cyprus, a member of the EU, and would almost certainly veto any attempt by the island’s government from being admitted, especially with Turkey occupying the northern third since unlawful 1974 invasions.

“Even if it were the wish of the Cypriot government, there would be a collision against procedural matters, especially Turkey’s objection,” Anastasiades said, explaining that unanimity is required for NATO membership.

“Apart from that, we are a small country, we need protection of course, and the issue is to make that protection effective and for any decisions to be approved by the people,” he concluded.

 

 

RELATED

Society
Book Says British Tortured, Killed 14 Cypriot Rebels in 1950’s Uprising

NICOSIA - Using testimony from British veterans Cypriots fighting for independence from the United Kingdom in the 1950’s, a book about that dark period in its Colonial history alleged that at least 14 Cypriots were tortured and murdered during an armed uprising.

Society
Cyprus Pitches Regional Firefighting Hub to Israel, Greece
Politics
Joint Statement on the 3+1 (Cyprus, Greece, Israel + U.S.) Foreign Ministerial

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

TNΗ’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

NEW YORK – The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings