Cyprus Slashes Valued Add Tax On 1700 Goods, Including Some Foods

NICOSIA – Cyprus’ new government is cutting the Value Added Tax (VAT) that has five categories up to 19 percent in a bid to help households and middle-class professionals, including eliminating it for some goods.

The change will affect 1,700 goods on a wide range of basic products, said Euronews, including bread, milk, eggs and personal hygiene items while Greece is keeping its VAT at 24 percent for food.

Finance Minister of Cyprus, Makis Keravnos told the news site that the measure, while initially planned for six months, might be expanded if necessary to help lessen financial difficulties, especially for families.

“In an effort to bring relief to households, especially the most vulnerable, we decided to bring VAT to zero on a number of goods that consumers use on a daily basis,” he said.

“We expect it will bring inflation and prices down. In any case, we will reassume the situation after six months to decide if there is a need to expand the measure. The target is gradual and we hope by the end of the year there will be a reduction in inflation,” he added.