Cyprus Says Won’t Accept Turkish-Cypriot Road into Buffer Zone

A United Nations sign and barrels on the side of a road inside the UN buffer zone at the village of Pyla in Larnaca district of the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – A road being built into the dividing line on Cyprus by the Turkish-Cypriot side should not be allowed to continue in the wake of United Nations peacekeepers assaulted trying to stop it, said the Greek-Cypriot government.

“The government is in constant diplomatic contacts and will not accept anything that puts the status of the buffer zone in doubt,” government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.

The head of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus, Colin Stewart, is reportedly actively involved in trying to find a solution although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar have been defiant.

in efforts for a mutually acceptable settlement.

UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe Miroslav Jenca was expected in the split capital Nicosia to hold separate meetings with Cyprus President Nicos Christodoulides and Tatar.

Turkish-Cypriot media quoted Turkish officials as insisting that only the authorities in the Turkish-occupied north of the island can decide how to proceed with the road’s construction and won’t bend.

The UN has had little sway in dealing with the Turkish-Cypriot side that’s occupied the northern third of the island since two unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions that has left 35,000 troops stationed on the isolated side.

No other country in the world apart from Turkey recognizes the self-declared republic in the occupied territory and Erdogan and Tatar said they don’t want reunification, only recognition but that’s gone nowhere.