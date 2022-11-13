x

November 13, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Politics

Cyprus Says Turkish Commandos Lurking Along UN Dividing Line

November 13, 2022
By The National Herald
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΕΞ ΝΙΚΟΥ ΔΕΝΔΙΑ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΥΠΕΞ ΤΗΣ ΚΥΠΡΟΥ ΙΩΑΝΝΗ ΚΑΣΟΥΛΙΔΗ (ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, in joint statements with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday, November 7, 2022. (Photo by MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

NICOSIA – Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said that Turkish commando forces are lying in wait along the United Nations buffer zone on the island waiting to pounce on farmers.

He told the Parliament’s Finance Committee that the government has information that the forces were deployed along with new posts that a 35,000-strong Turkish army on the occupied northern side is setting up, reported The Cyprus Mail.

He was talking about rising tensions along the so-called Green Line patrolled by UN forces from foreign countries and as tension has risen over Turkish-Cypriots harassing Greek-Cypriot farmers working fields.

Kasoulides said Turkish soldiers are looking to create an incident for the slightest reason when a farmer goes to cultivate his land inside the buffer zone where they are allowed if they have permits.

“We need to be very careful,” he said, commenting on another recent incident in Astromeritis, where he said another farmer was similarly harassed by the Turkish army while there.

Kasoulides added that following the incident a call was put out for farmers to enter the area with 20 tractors as a sign of protest, which could have provoked a response.

“Luckily they did not enter, but had they entered we would have seen the commando forces, Land Rovers, and whatever else they have gathered there to go deal with the situation,” he said.

Earlier, the UN peacekeeping force (UNFICYP) said it would be stepping up buffer zone patrols to prevent any incidents that could be sparked by the farming and keep Turkish troops away.

The paper said there were reports from government-controlled areas that Turkish troops were kept away from moving a Greek-Cypriot farmer in the buffer area of Astromeritis by a UN patrol vehicle.

Turkey has said that it might boot the UN patrols that keep the two sides apart and have since two unlawful 1974 invasions by Turkey seized the now occupied part of the island.

RELATED

CYPRUS
Cyprus Church Leader Archbishop Chrysostomos II Laid to Rest (Photos)

NICOSIA — Chrysostomos II, the leader of Cyprus' Orthodox Church, was laid to rest Saturday with a ceremony that reflected centuries of ecclesiastical tradition, eulogized as his church’s greatest reformer and an outspoken fighter for his people.

Society
Cypriot Lawmakers Want Probe of Spyware Development on Island
Politics
Israel Gives Cypriot President Medal of Honor, Lauds Alliance

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Democrats Κeep Senate Μajority as Republican Push Falters in Nevada, a Victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda.

WASHINGTON — "Here Comes the Bride" will be heard at the White House very soon.

NEWTOWN, Ct. — A memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting opened to the public Sunday, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre.

WASHINGTON — Heading into this year's midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for scores of voters.

ATHENS - Haralambos Pitsolis on Sunday was the winner of the 39th Athens Authentic Marathon in 2:23.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings