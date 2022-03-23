Cyprus Says Island Having Trouble Getting Food, Raw Materials

Economy

NICOSIA – The world fallout on markets of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ironically caused more problems for Cyprus, home to many Russians and a key tourism market for the country, over getting food and materials.

Being on an island has heightened the difficulties, Cyprus Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Costas Kadis told lhis European Union counterparts during a meeting in Brussels, said Kathimerini.

He said the geographical disadvantage of needing ships and airliners to bring in commodities during a time when there are supply chain problems and rising prices has exacerbated the problem for Cyprus right now.

The conditions are especially tough for livestock farmers, he said asking his peers to help insure the agricultural market is aided, askingfor the temporary suspension suspension of import duties on raw materials for animal feed and cereals for human consumption originating in third countries.

A working group is expected to finalize a list of possible support measures for the agricultural sector for the 27 member states to implement but what they are weren’t delineated so far.