January 21, 2024

Cyprus Says Didn’t Issue International Warrants for Moroccan Officials

January 21, 2024
By The National Herald
police car Cyprus
(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Cypriot officials said reports that it had issued international arrest warrants for senior Moroccan security officials were false, as did senior authorities from the North African country.

Theodoros Gotsis, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told the MAP agency that, “The competent Cypriot authorities, namely the judicial services and the police, confirm these allegations are completely unfounded.”

https://en.yabiladi.com/articles/details/145859/cyprus-denies-arrest-warrants-moroccan.html

He further clarified that “This is fake news. No criminal case and no arrest warrant have been issued against the individuals mentioned in the alleged reports,” that came from a news site in Italy run by a Moroccan national.

The Algerian Press Service (APS) then republished it, citing Abdellatif Hammouchi, Director General of the DGSN and DGST, and Mohamed Dkhissi, Central Director of the Judicial Police.

