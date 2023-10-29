x

October 29, 2023

Cyprus Says Could be Corridor for Humanitarian Aid for Gaza War

October 29, 2023
By The National Herald
Cyprus Independence Day
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – With Palestinians in the Gaza Strip raiding warehouses for food as Israel sent in land forces trying to root out Hamas terrorists, Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides said his country to be a conduit to bring assistance.

He told reporters in Brussels that he pitched to fellow European Union leaders a proposal to establish a “humanitarian aid corridor” linking Cyprus’ main port of Limassol to Gaza.

He said he discussed the idea with both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, whose country borders the southern part of the strip and has opened at times for aid trucks to enter Gaza.;

Government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis told The Associated Press that European Union leaders “showed interest” in the proposal with food, fuel, medicine and essentials nearly gone in the Palestinian territory.

More than 8,000 civilians have been killed by Israel bombing raids and strikes in the wake of Hamas raids killing hundreds of Israelis and seizing more than 200 hostages being kept in Gaza.

 

