x

March 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Politics

Cyprus, Saudi Arabia Make Business Deals, Promote Investments

March 12, 2023
By The National Herald
Photo: Eurokinissi
Cyprus Parliament. (File photo: EUROKINISSI)

NICOSIA –  Following Greece’s lead in conducting business with Saudi Arabia despite the Gulf nation’s alleged involvement in the killing of an American-based journalist, Cyprus is forging ahead with deals and investments. A Framework Cooperation Program was signed in Nicosia by Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih, as reported by The Cyprus Mail. “This program is an important step to further promote our bilateral relations in the area of investments, and it has come as a result of mutual recognition of the opportunities offered,” Keravnos said in a statement.

Despite Saudi Arabia being criticized for violating human rights, the two countries also discussed the prospects for investments in a variety of priority sectors such as ICT, tourism and hospitality, shipping, energy, health, and education during their meeting.

Joining Greece in doing business with Saudi Arabia after the Gulf country was denounced for reportedly ordering the killing of an American-based journalist, Cyprus is going ahead with making deals and pushing investments.

He also expressed his honor at receiving Al Falih as one of his first duties as the new finance minister. The Cyprus Mail reported that Al Falih stated he was pleased with the FCP, which will enhance bilateral relations in the field of investment and open a new era for economic cooperation between the public and private sectors of both nations.

The Saudi minister highlighted that the FCP was signed only a few months after a landmark deal was concluded between Saudi Arabia, Cyprus, and Greece, which will create one of the world’s longest and most impactful data transmission corridors. He added, “We hope to build on the momentum created by the agreement signed today and the alignment between our leaders to kick off our cooperation in the travel and tourism, shipbuilding and maintenance, and maritime sectors.”

RELATED

Politics
Cypriot President Pledges 2% of GDP on Defense Spending

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will earmark 2% of gross domestic product to defense spending in line with other European Union member states as a means to strengthen the east Mediterranean island nation’s foreign policy bargaining power, the new Cypriot president said Friday.

Politics
Greece a Firm Supporter of Cyprus in Search for Fair Solution to the Cyprus Issue, FM Dendias
Economy
Flying High, Cyprus Airways Sees Big February Passengers Uptick

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.