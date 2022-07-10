Cyprus Recalls Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream Over Pesticide Fear

Sciences

NICOSIA – Cyprus’ Health Ministry ordered the withdrawal of Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream from the market after it was found to contain ethylene oxide, a disinfectant and pesticide banned by the European Union.

While having a Scandinavian name in a bid to show cachet and attract customers, the company’s headquarters is located in Minneapolis but all foodstuffs sold in the EU are closely regulated.

The alert concerns only one type of the ice cream – Plain vanilla in 460 millileter and 95 millileter tubs, and the bulk 9.5 liter container, said The Cyprus Mail in a report about the alarming finding.

“It is clarified that the company is recalling only the above products and does not concern any other form/product or flavour of Häagen-Dazs products,” the ministry said, telling anyone who bought it to return it to the shop where they got it.

Ethylene Oxide also causes cancer and the EU won’t allow it to be used to disinfect foods although Cyprus’ Health Ministry in the summer of 2021 said that trace amounts didn’t pose a danger to human health although it’s also being used there in COVID-19 rapid tests.