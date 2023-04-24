x

April 24, 2023

Cyprus President Sees Reunity Talks Resuming After Turkey’s Elections

April 24, 2023
By The National Herald
AP23059483004257-scaled
FILE - Cypriot President Nikos Christoulides. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – New on the job – but not on the issue – Cypriot President Nikos Christoulides, who was Foreign Minister, said he expects against the odds that reunification talks on the divided island will pick up after Turkey’s May 14 elections.

He told POLITICO that’s the timetable to resume the negotiations that collapsed in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when his predecessor, Nicos Anastasiades walked away from the table.

That was over the then Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Turkey refusing to remove a 35,000-strong standing army on the northern third that’s been occupied since 1974 invasions and their demand for further military intervention.

Akinci was ousted in October, 2020 elections by a hardline nationalist Ersin Tatar, a loyal follower of Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan, and who rejected reunification in demands for the occupied side to be recognized by the United Nations and world.

That’s not happening and Christoulides, well-informed about all the obstacles that had made Cyprus be called the “graveyard of diplomats” said he could deal with the results in Turkey where Erdogan is being challenged by a united opposition under Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

https://www.politico.eu/article/cyprus-president-nikos-christodoulides-predict-revival-reunification-talks-turkish-election/

Christodoulides said Turkey was taking steps toward a rapprochement after deadly earthquakes and that he hoped the calming of tensions – including with Greece – would open the door to talking again.

“Everything depends on how Turkey will act following the elections. Why is there a change of attitude now, is it because of the elections or do they really see things differently because of internal factors? If there is a real will, we will make good use of it,” he said.

“Turkey’s attitude and approach over time to the Cyprus problem is not affected by changes of government in the country. We want Turkey to have a stable government so that there is stability in the region,” he told the news site.

Cyprus is a member of the European Union that Turkey fruitlessly has been trying to join since 2005, the prospects worsening under Erdogan even before a failed July, 2016 coup attempt saw his purge civil society, the courts, military, education system and independent media journalists jailed.

The EU issued soft sanctions against Turkey for drilling for oil and gas in Cypriot waters, which Erdogan – who was exempted – has ignored and Tatar wants his side to have a role in the licensing of foreign energy companies.

But the Turkish side doesn’t want the EU involved in any talks – which Christoulides wants, creating another roadblock, especially after the UN ignored Tatar’s entreaties and demands still unrelenting.

“We want the EU to help us in breaking the deadlock and resuming the talks,” Christodoulides said. “I believe that only the EU has the ‘carrots’, the incentives, that can lead to this. That is why we are asking for the EU Commission to assume a central role.”

Likely compounding the dilemma and confounding prospects is that Christoulides had shown himself to be nationalist in dealing with the Turkish-Cypriot side and he was supported by centrists and parties along those lines.

 

 

