Cyprus President Says a Buffer Zone Splitting the Island Won’t Become Another Migrant Route

Cars pass U.N peacekeepers as they stand guard inside the U.N buffer zone at the area where some migrants are stranded, in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides said that he won't "open another route" for irregular migration by letting through more than two dozen asylum-seekers now stranded in a U.N.-controlled buffer zone that bisects the war-divided island nation. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
NICOSIA, Cyprus — The president of Cyprus said Tuesday that he won’t “open another route” for irregular migration by letting through more than two dozen asylum-seekers now stranded in a U.N.-controlled buffer zone that bisects the war-divided island nation.
President Nikos Christodoulides told reporters that his government is ready to provide any and all humanitarian assistance for the 27 Afghan, Cameroonian, Sudanese and Iranian migrants if the need arises.
But he said the 180-kilometer (120-mile) buffer zone “won’t become a new avenue for the passage of illegal migrants.” Turkey lets them pass through its territory and allows them to board airplanes and boats heading for the north of Cyprus, Christodoulides said.
Cyprus was divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by Greek junta-backed supporters of union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the north of the island where it maintains a force of more than 35,000 troops.
Cyprus joined the European Union in 2004, but only the internationally recognized south enjoys full membership benefits and has the authority to extend asylum or international protection to migrants.
The U.N. said that the 27 migrants — approximately half of whom are women and children — are receiving food, water, primary first aid and shelter through its refugee agency UNHCR after they were refused by Cypriot authorities to submit their asylum claims.
The U.N. said it has no mandate to process asylum applications and can’t send the migrants back to either the north or Turkey.
“We are making representations to the Republic of Cyprus to live up to their obligations under European Union and international law,” U.N. peacekeeping force spokesman Aleem Siddique told The Associated Press. “We’re looking for a solution that works.”
The migrants’ arrival comes a few days before local and European Parliament elections, where migration is a top campaign issue and on which the far-right has seized to make major gains, according to opinion polls.
Cyprus had in recent years seen a major increase in migrants seeking asylum after reaching the north from Turkey and crossing the buffer zone. A combination of tough measures including stepped up police patrols along the southern fringes of the buffer zone, accelerated asylum claims processing and expedited repatriation procedures have reduced such crossings by more than 85%, according to officials.
The island also experienced a large influx of Syrian refugees reaching the island by boat from Lebanon in the first quarter of the year. But a deal with Lebanese authorities last month has effectively halted such boat arrivals.
It’s not the first time that migrants have been stranded in the buffer zone, and Cypriot authorities are wary about reprising the quandary. In 2021, Cameroonian asylum-seekers Grace Enjei and Daniel Ejuba who were stuck in the buffer zone for six months, were taken to Italy along with a few other migrants by Pope Francis at the end of his visit to Cyprus.
NICOSIA - Summer heat has hit Cyprus like a blast furnace, temperatures expected to as high as 108 degrees on June 4 in some inland spots just as hordes of tourists have descended on the island and were heading for beaches and resorts.
DETROIT (AP) — The once-blighted monolithic Michigan Central train station — for decades a symbol of Detroit’s decline — has new life following a massive six-year, multimillion-dollar renovation to create a hub for mobility projects in the rebirth of the Motor City.
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia recognized a Palestinian state on Tuesday after its parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of the move, following in the recent steps of three other European countries.
ATHENS - SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis charged ruling New Democracy and the prime minister of making a public issue out of his source of income ('pothen esches'), yet not disclosing their party's debt situation, in an interview on ANT1 on Tuesday.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In