September 24, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week's Paper

Politics

Cyprus President Christodoulides Honored at His Alma Mater Queens College

September 24, 2023
By Christodoulos Athanasatos
President Christodoulides Queens College IMG_5139
Left to right: Award-winning journalist, lawyer and podcasterJohn Metaxas, AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos, and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides at Queens College on September 23. (Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos)

QUEENS, NY – Republic of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides was honored on September 23 at his alma mater, Queens College, with the President’s Medal, the college’s highest administrative honor. Queens College President Frank H. Wu presented the award along with Associate Professor and Director of the Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies Department Dr. Gerasimus Katsan in a special ceremony. President Christodoulides had studied Political Science, Economics, and Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies during his years at Queens College.

At the ceremony, Christodoulides was accompanied by his wife Philippa Karsera and members of the Cypriot delegation.

Queens College President Wu said that Christodoulides is the most distinguished graduate of the College, noting his devotion to public service which was evident from his days as a student, and the pride everyone feels in the progress of his career.

In his remarks, Christodoulides expressed his deep emotion and said, among other things, that it was at Queens College that he first developed a strong interest in the academic field, noting that when he first came to New York to study he very quickly felt at home, due to the people at the Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies Center.

“A question I constantly ask myself, and in my previous capacity as an academic, the Government Representative, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and now as the President of the Republic of Cyprus, is how we shape and protect environments characterized by positive incentives that encourage us to strive to become the best at what we do,” said President Christodoulides.

“Looking back, the experiences and knowledge I gained in some of the best years of my life, here at Queens College, have shaped who I am today,” he said, adding that he uses those lessons and experiences in his role as President for the betterment of his country and people.”

PSEKA and Pancyprian Association President Philip Christopher also shared his greetings at the event as did Dr. Gerasimos Katsan, who praised Christodoulides’ life and work.

Also present were AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos, Hellenic Lawyers Association President George Zapantis, Professor Nicholas Alexiou, award-winning journalist, lawyer and podcasterJohn Metaxas, and other leaders and members of the Hellenic community as well as friends of Christodoulides.

