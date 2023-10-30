x

October 30, 2023

Cyprus Prepares for a Potential Migrant Influx Due to the Ongoing Israel-Hamas War

October 30, 2023
By Associated Press
FILE - Migrants walk near the Pournara Emergency Reception center, in Kokkinotrimithia, on the outskirts of the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

NICOSIA — Cyprus is doubling the existing 1,153-person capacity of its main migrant reception camp as the island nation prepares for potentially a large influx of people if the crisis in neighboring Israel and Gaza escalates, authorities said Monday.

The Pournara reception camp — on the outskirts of the capital Nicosia — will see an increase in staffing to adequately provide needed care to new arrivals and expedite asylum application processing, Cypriot Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said in a statement.

Authorities have evaluated different venues where migrants could be accommodated if arrivals exceed the capacity of the center and would immediately ask the European Union to dispatch more personnel to help process asylum applications, the statement said.

Nearly 200 migrants arrived in Cyprus aboard four separate boats on Saturday alone, likely setting sail from Lebanon which is 108 miles (174 kilometers) from the country’s eastern coastline – reported state broadcaster CyBC.

According to the most recent official statistics, migrant arrivals by boat in August and September more than tripled from the same period last year.

