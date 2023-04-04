x

April 4, 2023

Cyprus Pledges €22 Million Over 5 Years for Wine Industry

April 4, 2023
By The National Herald
Red wine. Photo by Quinn Dombrowski, via Wikimedia Commons
Red wine. (Photo by Quinn Dombrowski, via Wikimedia Commons)

NICOSIA – Cypriot wineries will receive €22 million ($24 million) through 2027 to help modernize their facilities and replant vineyards with more widely recognized grape varieties, according to Agriculture Minister Petros Xenophontos. The funding is part of the country’s €373 million ($406.8 million) Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) strategic plan approved by the European Commission. The plan is aimed at making Cypriot wine more competitive in a market where it competes with regional giants, including Greece and other European Union countries renowned for their wines.

The Drinks Business reported that €155 million ($169.05 million) will go to support farmers’ income, help sheep and goat farming, and the production of the popular unmeltable Halloumi cheese that’s protected. Xenophontos stated that the funds would be used to convert wine-producing vineyards to grape varieties more widely accepted by consumers, as reported by The Cyprus Mail.

The initiative also includes investments in construction and repairs to dry stone walls in areas where there are soil slopes and erosion. Improving the visibility of wineries is also among the support measures.

