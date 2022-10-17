x

October 17, 2022

Cyprus Picks Singer Andrew Lambrou as Eurovision 2023 Entry

October 17, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo: Facebook/Eurovision Song Contest)

NICOSIA – Holding the record for the most entries in Eurovision without ever winning, Cyprus hopes to break the jinx in 2023 in the event in Liverpool with singer Andrew Lambrou as the entry.

What he’ll sing is a mystery though, as is how he was chosen without having an entry song, the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyPB) making the announcement. The best placing for the country came in 2018 when Eleni Foureira finished second with her song Fuego.

Lambrou entered Eurovision – Australia Decides earlier this year with the uptempo electro-banger Electrify. His participation is part of a collaboration between CyPB, Panik Records of Greece and City Pop Records of Australia.

His entry is in collaboration with Panik Records of Greece and in cooperation with City Pop Records of Australia. He is represented by the New York based Saiko Management.

