May 4, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

Society

Cyprus Picks Australian Singer Lambrou for Eurovision Entry Hope

May 4, 2023
By The National Herald
(Photo: Facebook/Eurovision Song Contest)

NICOSIA – Cyprus has gone off-island – to another island, Australia, in picking its choice for the 67th Eurovision song contest, selecting 24-year-old Andrew Lambrou, whose parents are Greek-Cypriots, hoping to finally win.

Cyprus has the dubious record for the most times competing in the kitschy pop contest – 37 – without garnering a first-place finisher in the wildly popular event that includes countries not from Europe.

That includes Israel as well as Australian which skipped over Lambrou who hoped to represent where his family lives, losing to the Perth synth-metal band Voyager as Australia’s entry.

Lambrou, will perform his song Break a Broken Heart, said TV Tonight for the event that this year will be held in Liverpool instead of Ukraine, the previous winner, unable to host because of Russia’s invasion.

In Australia, Lambrou sang his song Electrify but could get no higher than seventh in the scoring but since then he has had three hit singles and signed record deals with Panik Records, in Greece, as well as City Pop Records.

Lambrou won early success at 17 after signing a deal with Sony Music Publishing and took part in The X Factor Australia in 2015, making it to the top 20 before being eliminated.

Society
U.S. Hands Cyprus Ancient Artifacts, Some 4,000 Years Old

NICOSIA — The United States has returned some 80 ancient artifacts, including coins and limestone sculptures, to Cyprus, the Mediterranean island nation's Department of Antiquities said Tuesday.

Politics
After Russian Oligarchs Fiasco, Cyprus Tries to Save Business Reputation
Politics
Turkey Won’t Back Off Two-State Demand, Energy Rights on Cyprus

