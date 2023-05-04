Cyprus Picks Australian Singer Lambrou for Eurovision Entry Hope

Society

NICOSIA – Cyprus has gone off-island – to another island, Australia, in picking its choice for the 67th Eurovision song contest, selecting 24-year-old Andrew Lambrou, whose parents are Greek-Cypriots, hoping to finally win.

Cyprus has the dubious record for the most times competing in the kitschy pop contest – 37 – without garnering a first-place finisher in the wildly popular event that includes countries not from Europe.

That includes Israel as well as Australian which skipped over Lambrou who hoped to represent where his family lives, losing to the Perth synth-metal band Voyager as Australia’s entry.

Lambrou, will perform his song Break a Broken Heart, said TV Tonight for the event that this year will be held in Liverpool instead of Ukraine, the previous winner, unable to host because of Russia’s invasion.

In Australia, Lambrou sang his song Electrify but could get no higher than seventh in the scoring but since then he has had three hit singles and signed record deals with Panik Records, in Greece, as well as City Pop Records.

Lambrou won early success at 17 after signing a deal with Sony Music Publishing and took part in The X Factor Australia in 2015, making it to the top 20 before being eliminated.