Cyprus Offers Subsidy for Homeowners Installing Solar Panels

NICOSIA – Cyprus is increasing grants up to 50 percent for households that put thermal insulation and solar panels on their roofs in a 20-million euro ($21.39 million) scheme to push energy efficiency.

Cyprus’ Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry is doing it through the Cyprus-Tomorrow Recovery and Sustainability Plan, Minister Natasa Pilides said the government also wants to help homeowners reduce electricity costs that have soared in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

She said that the plan will help even more citizens to proceed with the installation of photovoltaic systems and implement critically-needed energy saving measures, reported Kathimerini.

“Increasing RES penetration and the energy upgrade of buildings contribute to the implementation of the objectives of the national strategy for the rapid transition to green energy, which provides for the gradual decommissioning of fossil fuels and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions,” the minister noted.