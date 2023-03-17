Cyprus Offers Special Visas to Digital Nomads with High-Tech Skills

Society

NICOSIA – Following Greece’s lead, Cyprus said it will provide visas for 500 so-called Digital Nomads with Information Technology talents who can work from anywhere in the world, offering the island as a pick for them.

It won’t easy as there are number of hoops to jump through and requirements to be met for the program that’s open for people who aren’t already residents of a European Union country.

But those accepted would be working in a country known for beaches, Mediterranean weather and ancient history and able to travel in the EU, the visa available for those whose employer is outside Cyprus, said EuroNews.

https://www.euronews.com/travel/2023/03/14/cyprus-digital-nomad-visa-who-can-apply-how-much-it-costs-and-how-long-youll-be-allowed-to

But applicants must have a monthly income of at least 3,500 euros ($3723) after the deduction for contributions, far above the island country’s average of 2069 euros ($2201) for workers.

Digital nomads are permitted to bring their families but they can’t work there, although it wasn’t indicated what would happen if a couple both have skills able to qualify. The initial permit is for one year, but nomads can apply for a further two year extension.

To start the application process, an appointment is needed at a Cypriot embassy and will require a passport valid for at least three months after arrival and other documents including:

Proof of income (bank statements and payslips)

Your CV

A letter of intent outlining why you want to work in Cyprus

Proof of 30,000 euros ($31,907) in health and accident insurance

Proof that you have found accommodation in Cyprus

A certificate showing no criminal record

You will also have to fill in an application form and pay a 70 euro ($74) application fee and expect to wait from five weeks to three months for the approval process to finish so patience is needed.

Successful applicants will have to attend a follow-up meeting at the offices of the Civil Registry and Migration Department in Nicosia – Cyprus’ capital – to secure a temporary residence permit.

The visa is good only on the Greek-Cypriot side of the island that’s a member of the EU, not the Turkish-occupied northern third that was seized in two unlawful 1974 invasions, the sides divided and patrolled by United Nations peacekeepers. Crossing is permitted with proper documentation being shown.