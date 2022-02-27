Cyprus’ New CovScan App Puts COVID Health Protocols on Phones

Sciences

NICOSIA – Residents of Cyprus will soon be able to use an app on their cell phones to show compliance with COVID-19 health measures after the Deputy Ministry for Research and Innovation finalized changes and an update.

The Ministry of Health asked business owners to download the app and set it according to the category to which they belong, said Kathimerini, set by size and function of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, entertainment venues, theaters, concert halls, cinemas, places of worship and stadiums.

All citizens still have to show their ID and Safe Pass which provides proof of vaccination, proof of recovery from the Coronavirus, a negative PCR laboratory test or rapid antigen test and can be downloaded at eudcc.gov.cy.

In restaurants, bars and nightclub venues, there is a limit of 500 people but set at one per 1.5 square meters (16.5 square feet) and a dance floor must be at least 225 square meters (2,422 square feet) to hold 150 people.

Children aged 6-11 will need to present a rapid test valid for seven days to enter any such establishment whether or not they are fully vaccinated or have a certificate of recovery showing.

All owners of establishments that can accommodate more than 150 people, providing music and a dance area, must notify the Health Ministry and provide the contact details of the health security person in charge.

In places that do not have a dance floor, entrance is allowed to anyone with a Safe Pass. Dancing in these places is allowed only around the tables, the report also added.