x

February 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.12 USD

NYC 34ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Sciences

Cyprus’ New CovScan App Puts COVID Health Protocols on Phones

February 27, 2022
By The National Herald
Φωτογραφία: Ευρωκινηση
(Photo by Eurokinissi, fie)

NICOSIA – Residents of Cyprus will soon be able to use an app on their cell phones to show compliance with COVID-19 health measures after the Deputy Ministry for Research and Innovation finalized changes and an update.

The Ministry of Health asked business owners to download the app and set it according to the category to which they belong, said Kathimerini, set by size and function of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, entertainment venues, theaters, concert halls, cinemas, places of worship and stadiums.

All citizens still have to show their ID and Safe Pass which provides proof of vaccination, proof of recovery from the Coronavirus, a negative PCR laboratory test or rapid antigen test and can be downloaded at eudcc.gov.cy.

In restaurants, bars and nightclub venues, there is a limit of 500 people but set at one per 1.5 square meters (16.5 square feet) and a dance floor must be at least 225 square meters (2,422 square feet) to hold 150 people.

Children aged 6-11 will need to present a rapid test valid for seven days to enter any such establishment whether or not they are fully vaccinated or have a certificate of recovery showing.

All owners of establishments that can accommodate more than 150 people, providing music and a dance area, must notify the Health Ministry and provide the contact details of the health security person in charge.

In places that do not have a dance floor, entrance is allowed to anyone with a Safe Pass. Dancing in these places is allowed only around the tables, the report also added.

RELATED

Economy
Tied to Russian Money, Cyprus Objects to SWIFT Russian Sanctions

NICOSIA - Long a haven for wealthy Russians to hide their cash, Cyprus reportedly objected to the European Union removing Russia from the international SWIFT banking transaction scheme as one punishment for invading Ukraine.

Society
UK Μan Ηands Cyprus Church Ιcon Τaken by Ηis Οfficer Father
Economy
Ukraine Invasion Fears Makes Cyprus Worry Russian Tourist Ban

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

TNH’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

NEW YORK - The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings