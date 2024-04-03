Cyprus Moves to Reduce Soaring Fuel, Food Price Hikes for Consumers

Economy

A woman reacts as she walks outside from a higher tower in central capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – The government of Cyprus has announced measures to address price increases that have impacted household budgets, including those for fuel, electricity, and food, as consumers increasingly turn to generic and store brands.

This decision followed a Cabinet meeting led by President Nikos Christodoulides and Finance Minister Makis Keravnos. The measures include extending targeted subsidies for electricity costs for May and June and the continued reduction of electricity tariffs.

Additionally, a one-time subsidy for fuel costs will be given to eligible households in April, May, and June. The government will also distribute a €100 ($108) one-time benefit for transit allowance recipients and low-pension retirees.

President Christodoulides expressed his government’s commitment to addressing poverty, particularly due to the essential needs for fuel and food, and referenced previous financial packages totaling €255 million ($275) that were aimed at assisting the most vulnerable.

The Cyprus Consumers Association warned that raw material costs could add another 2 cents per liter to fuel prices, which could lead to a 10-cent increase at the gasoline pump by mid-April, just as the spring season begins.

This potential price hike could alter consumer habits and driving patterns, with concerns that individuals may reduce their spending to compensate for the expected increases in fuel expenses. Supermarket officials noted a shift away from brand names.

Data from the Joint Coordinating Committee (JCC) indicated a rise in the use of credit and debit cards over cash across various retail sectors. Despite inflation and budget concerns, there has been an increase in purchases of electrical appliances and fast food.

The Office for National Statistics’ retail turnover index highlighted a discrepancy between the increase in value and volume of transactions, suggesting that in areas where spending has risen, it is due to higher costs rather than an increase in the quantity of items purchased.