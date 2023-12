Politics

NICOSIA – Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, in meetings in Abu Dhabi with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu talked about strengthening their relationship, trade and investment deals.

Kombos said Cyprus intends to open an embassy in the Kazakh capital Astana in 2024 and the Astana Times said the two also discussed prospects in transport, logistics, and tourism and agreed to consider the possibility of establishing direct flights between the two countries.

https://astanatimes.com/2023/12/kazakhstan-intends-to-enhance-cooperation-with-cyprus-uae/

Following the meeting, the counterparts confirmed their readiness to continue the talks on the Kazakh-Cypriot cooperation during Kombos’ upcoming visit to Kazakhstan next year, the paper said.