Cyprus Mourns Two Students Killed in Greek Head-on Train Crash

Society

FILE - Flowers and candles lie in the memory of the victims of a deadly train crash outside a train station of Larissa city, north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

NICOSIA – Cyprus has declared a three-day mourning period for two college students among dozens killed when two trains collided head-on in Greece, as they were aboard heading to Thessaloniki where they were at universities.

The body of 23-year-old Kyprianos Papaioannou from Avgorou was identified among the victims, using DNA testing as many were burned beyond recognition or crushed, and then the body of 24-year-old Anastasia Adamidou, a dental school student, was also named, said The Cyprus Mail.

New President Nikos Christodoulides expressed his deepest sympathies to the families and said that the cost of transferring the bodies will be undertaken by the state, as will their funeral costs.

He said he also received a phone call of sympathy from Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, who expressed his sorrow over the loss of the two students.

The Famagusta Music School, of which Papaioannou was a member, bid farewell to him, laying out school bags on the grounds to spell out his name and their loss, the report also said.

His love for Byzantine music led him to the Famagusta Music School with his focus being on Greek Orthodox chanting and after his military service he was continuing his studies in law at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

He had been traveling back to Thessaloniki after spending the long weekend with his fiancée, the report said, adding that Adamidou was also on the train after also having made a trip to Athens.

The principal at her lyceum, Andrea Joseph said, “She was at our school six to seven years ago. She stood out for her ethos and her community and student work. She was always ready to offer a helping hand to anyone that needed. We express our condolences to her family.”