Cyprus’ Money Maker Tourism Coming Back During Pandemic

Economy

NICOSIA – The COVID-19 pandemic is still going on but you can’t tell it from the numbers of tourists arriving on Cyprus as they’ve been pouring back in with the spring season underway and anticipations of a big summer.

Some 128,840 arrived in March during an off-season month, said authorities, according to Schengenvisainfo.com indicating a strong recovery after more than two years of lockdowns and health restrictions.

The Cyprus news agency said that the number of arrivals recorded in March surged by 1362 percent compared to the same time in 2021 and another 132 percent compared to March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Cyprus has eased health measures in a bid to lure more people and the report said that the number of arrivals recorded in the first quarter of 2021 was short by only 1,851 tourists compared to the first quarter of 2020.