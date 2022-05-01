x

May 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Economy

Cyprus’ Money Maker Tourism Coming Back During Pandemic

May 1, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - In this Saturday, June 14, 2014 file photo, a woman sit on the sand as other people enjoy the sea at
FILE - In this Saturday, June 14, 2014 file photo, a woman sit on the sand as other people enjoy the sea at "Nissi Beach" in the famous southeastern coastal resort of Ayia Napa, Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

NICOSIA – The COVID-19 pandemic is still going on but you can’t tell it from the numbers of tourists arriving on Cyprus as they’ve been pouring back in with the spring season underway and anticipations of a big summer.

Some 128,840 arrived in March during an off-season month, said authorities, according to Schengenvisainfo.com indicating a strong recovery after more than two years of lockdowns and health restrictions.

The Cyprus news agency said that the number of arrivals recorded in March surged by 1362 percent compared to the same time in 2021 and another 132 percent compared to March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Cyprus has eased health measures in a bid to lure more people and the report said that the number of arrivals recorded in the first quarter of 2021 was short by only 1,851 tourists compared to the first quarter of 2020.

RELATED

Society
Cyprus Detains 2 for Smuggling after 24 Syrians Land in Boat

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus police on Friday detained two men on suspicion of helping two dozen Syrian asylum-seekers reach the east Mediterranean island nation aboard a rigid-hulled inflatable boat.

Society
After 21 Years, It’s Back – Cyprus to Greece Ferry Starts June 1
Society
Ukraine War Stokes Concerns over Turkey’s Nuclear Plant

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

More Evacuations Expected Near Dangerous Southwest Wildfires

SANTA FE, N.M.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings