Cyprus Ministry Preparing Measures to Protect LGBTQ+ Community 

NICOSIA – Cyprus’ Justice Minister Anna Procopiou said a strategy is being planned to ensure the safety of the country’s LGBTQ+ community against discrimination and further provide safeguards.

She was speaking at an event hosted by the police and said that other human rights protections are in the works too, including to fight anti-Semitism, which comes as many Israelis have gone to the island to flee the war with Hamas.

That came on the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in which she said “the recognition that every person, without discrimination, has rights which are inalienable constitutes one of the greatest conquests of human society,” reported The Cyprus Mail.

She added that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights “constitutes the timeless commitment to respect and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of humanity, without any exception whatsoever.”

“It is imperative to collectively fight for the respect and protection of human rights with policies and legislation which will ensure the dignity, justice, and participation of all in society on an equal basis,” she said.

In February, a group of hooded men stormed an LGBTQ event at the Cyprus University of Technology yelling anti-gay slurs, assaulting participants, and discharging a fire extinguisher towards them, with police saying they were investigating a hate crime, said KNews at the time.

According to Accept – LGBTI Cyprus, which posed a video of the incident on social media, a group of hooded men stormed a Rainbow Meeting at TEPAK, where people met to discuss issues concerning sexual orientation.

ACCEPT said the perpetrators used hate speech and homophobic slurs as they yelled at the participants, discharged a fire extinguisher at them, and also attacked some speakers and students.