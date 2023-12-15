x

December 15, 2023

Cyprus Ministry Preparing Measures to Protect LGBTQ+ Community 

December 15, 2023
By The National Herald
AnnaProcopiou
Cyprus’ Justice Minister Anna Procopiou. (Photo: X(Twitter)/@AnnaKoukkides)

NICOSIA – Cyprus’ Justice Minister Anna Procopiou said a strategy is being planned to ensure the safety of the country’s LGBTQ+ community against discrimination and further provide safeguards.

She was speaking at an event hosted by the police and said that other human rights protections are in the works too, including to fight anti-Semitism, which comes as many Israelis have gone to the island to flee the war with Hamas.

That came on the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in which she said “the recognition that every person, without discrimination, has rights which are inalienable constitutes one of the greatest conquests of human society,” reported The Cyprus Mail.

She added that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights “constitutes the timeless commitment to respect and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of humanity, without any exception whatsoever.”

“It is imperative to collectively fight for the respect and protection of human rights with policies and legislation which will ensure the dignity, justice, and participation of all in society on an equal basis,” she said.

In February, a group of hooded men stormed an LGBTQ event at the Cyprus University of Technology yelling anti-gay slurs, assaulting participants, and discharging a fire extinguisher towards them, with police saying they were investigating a hate crime, said KNews at the time.

According to Accept – LGBTI Cyprus, which posed a video of the incident on social media, a group of hooded men stormed a Rainbow Meeting at TEPAK, where people met to discuss issues concerning sexual orientation.

https://knews.kathimerini.com.cy/en/news/hooded-men-break-up-lgbtq-meeting-in-limassol

ACCEPT said the perpetrators used hate speech and homophobic slurs as they yelled at the participants, discharged a fire extinguisher at them, and also attacked some speakers and students.

Society
NICOSIA - An energy company led by the American firm Chevron has until March 2024 to come up with a new development plan for the Aphrodite field off Cyprus after the government rejected some proposed cost-saving ideas.

Turkish-Cypriots Deny Harboring Iranian Terrorists Targeting Israelis
Cyprus Moves to Make Deals With Kazakhstan, Enhance Ties

Documentary Series on SNF’s Support for the Poliprespa Program Promoting the Development of Prespes

In one of the most sparsely populated parts of Greece, Prespes, a place of natural beauty and tranquility, human intervention would seem superfluous.

What does it take to live to 100? "Blue Zone" is a non-scientific term given to five different regions of the world where people routinely become centenarians – living to the age of 100 or even longer.

LONDON - A noted British former diplomat who helped negotiate the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union has added to his voice to growing calls for the stolen Parthenon Marbles in the British Museum to be sent back to Greece.

NICOSIA - Cyprus' Justice Minister Anna Procopiou said a strategy is being planned to ensure the safety of the country's LGBTQ+ community against discrimination and further provide safeguards.

