x

February 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.14 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Politics

Cyprus: Migrant Repatriations Are Key to Easing Overcrowding

February 10, 2022
By Associated Press
Cyprus Migrants
Migrants stand outside of Pouara migrant reception center in Kokkinotrimithia outside of capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA — The repatriations of migrants who have had their asylum applications rejected is essential to easing overcrowding and reducing violence at a migrant reception camp, Cyprus’ interior minister said Wednesday.

Minister Nicos Nouris told state broadcaster CyBC that 35 migrants suffered minor wounds during an altercation between rival groups of underage migrants at the Pournara camp on the outskirts of the capital, Nicosia.

Nouris said Nigerian and Congolese youths housed at the camp attacked each other over a “totally insignificant reason” that began at the facility’s basketball court. He said riot police had to be called in to restore order.

That incident was preceded the previous evening by more violence during which Nouris said one youth threatened a police officer with a knife.

Cyprus authorities say rising migrant arrivals are pushing the small island’s capacity to host them to its limits. Some 13,235 new asylum applications were filed last year, with most being rejected. Authorities in Cyprus say a lack of clear European Union migration policies is impeding deportations.

Nouris said 85% of the asylum-seekers entered Cyprus from the breakaway Turkish north of the ethnically divided island and crossed a porous U.N.-controlled buffer zone to file their claims.

Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at union with Greece. Cyprus accuses Turkey of facilitating migrant flows to the east Mediterranean island nation.

The minister said the European Union agrees that Cyprus needs to take measures to stem migrant arrivals across the buffer zone. Three top EU officials including Margaritis Schinas — vice-president of the EU’s executive arm — will visit the island in the next few weeks to inspect conditions along the buffer zone.

RELATED

Politics
To Save Varosha Resort, Cyprus Wants UN to Run Ercan Airport

NICOSIA - Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said a proposal to lift international embargos on Ercan Airport on the occupied side is “the only way to save the abandoned Varosha resort for Greek-Cypriots.

Sciences
Cyprus’ Two International Airports Fly Toward Carbon-Emissions End
Politics
Try, Try Again: Greek-Cypriots Want Reunification Talks Resumed

Top Stories

Politics

ATHENS – Former Deputy Minister for Diaspora Greeks and current advisor to the publishers of The National Herald, Antonis H Diamataris, was targeted by Turkish newspapers and websites for his recent Editorial (see below), in which he called on US President Joe Biden not to fall into the Turks’ trap and proceed with the sale of F-16s, which Ankara is pursuing.

Church

CONSTANTINOPLE - His All-Holiness, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew sent a letter of protest to His Excellency Mr Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Turkish Republic, regarding the sacrilege of the Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of Panaghia Soumela of Trabzon – a most hallowed sanctuary of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and of the Romeosyne of Pontos, but also a monument of global religious and cultural heritage – areas of which were made available, according to audiovisual materials circulating on the internet, for purposes that are not in line with its religious character and history.

Culture

ATHENS - American award-winning film director, screenwriter and producer Constantine Alexander Payne was sworn in as a Greek citizen at the Consulate General of Greece in Boston on Tuesday, the consulate said on Twitter.

Politics

General News

Video

Man of God in 800 Theatres in U.S. Mar. 21 as One-Night Only Fathom Events Release

NEW YORK – Man of God, the highly anticipated award-winning box office hit based on the inspiring life of our beloved Orthodox saint, Saint Nektarios of Aegina, that won the hearts of the public in Greece, Russia, and Serbia, starring Hellenic Academy Award-winner Aris Servetalis, Russian superstar Alexander Petrov, and Golden Globe-winner Mickey Rourke, is finally coming to the big screen across the United States in 800 theatres nationwide on March 21 as one-night only Fathom Events release.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings