Cyprus’ Journalists Union Gripes About Low Pay, Poor Working Conditions

NICOSIA – The Union of Cyprus Journalists (UCJ) is getting backing from the International and European Federation of Journalists (IFJ-EFJ) in a campaign highlighting complaints about low salaries and working conditions for them on the island.

They said they were also unhappy there hasn’t been a collective bargaining agreement for more than 10 years, warning it could impact the quality of information, media and pluralism, said (IFJ-EFJ).

The international and European groups said publishers should start negotiations to improve working conditions for the reporters, warning that journalism is in danger on the island and backing the push for higher pay too.

The Cypriot union said there is widespread job insecurity and understaffing in the sector that has brought a bigger workload without proper compensation and that it could compromise the quality of information.

“The working conditions for journalists in Cyprus have reached a breaking point,” said UCJ President George Frangos. “We strongly believe that the conditions for quality investigative journalism are unfortunately no longer met in Cyprus, which have a potentially devastating impact on the quality of information, media pluralism and democracy in general,” he added.

“With our campaign we aim to highlight the urgent need for decent salaries, renewal of the collective agreements and better working conditions … We are seeking the support of the whole society for our fair demands and to stand by journalism as a public good in Cyprus,”said.

“The fair demands of journalists in Cyprus and our affiliate resonate with the fight of journalists’ unions across the world. There is a need to understand that poor working conditions and low pay affect the quality of information, and it could have an irreversible impact on democracy. We urge employers to start negotiations with unions and journalists’ representatives,” said the IFJ and EFJ.