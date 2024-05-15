x

Cyprus Hotelier Chief Says Tourism Bookings Slow Over High Prices

May 15, 2024
By The National Herald
agia-napa
Agia Napa - Wikipedia.org

NIKOSIA – Cyprus is pricing itself out of a faster recovery from the almost-forgotten COVID-19 pandemic because it’s becoming too expensive for some tourists and seen summer bookings falling, said Cyprus Hotel Association (PASYXE) chief Thanos Michaelides.

He said that’s creating the likelihood that 2024 won’t be as good a year as 2023 when tourists returned in droves and he cautioned tourism sector businesses to look at how much they’re charging because they’re driving people away.

He also said that the high prices have to be matched with quality, The Cyprus Mail reported, as he spoke at the federation’s general assembly at the Ayia Napa Marina, where he said that Famagusta is a key area this year.

“The Famagusta district is one of the most important in terms of Cyprus’ tourism product, not only in terms of quality but also in the number of beds available,” Michaelides stated.

“There is concern about the number of summer bookings, and as we have repeatedly mentioned, we are observing a relative slowdown in the pace,” he added, raising concerns that 2024 will be worse than the previous year.

“All hoteliers,” he continued, “are making efforts to limit this problem,” as efforts are being made through the online campaign of the free Famagusta district that started last month, as well as with special packages to attract tourists, the paper said.

“We’re noticing a relative decline in the flow of reservations, coupled with a growing trend of last-minute bookings. While it’s encouraging to see some late bookings coming in, this dynamic complicates planning for the remainder of the tourist season,” he explained.

He said efforts are being made to get more tourists from Central Europe and also the island’s biggest market, the United Kingdom – the former Colonial ruler – and a favorite of British expatriates as well.

PRAGUE - Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is in life-threatening condition after being wounded in a shooting after a political event Wednesday afternoon, according to his Facebook profile.

