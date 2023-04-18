Cyprus Hesitates After US, UK Sanctions Russian Oligarch Fixers

Politics

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

NICOSIA – Cyprus so far hasn’t moved against 10 Cypriots and 13 foreigners with Cypriot passports implicated by the United States and United Kingdom as helping rich Russians on the island get around sanctions against Russia but is reviewing the charges.

“I fear this is the tip of the iceberg, that more decisions may come in for other law offices,” Chairman of the Cyprus bar association Christos Clerides told AlphaNews about the dilemma for the newly-elected government.

https://cyprus-mail.com/2023/04/17/cyprus-to-operate-damage-control-over-sanctions/

“This is unprecedented. A new policy aiming to strike property management systems of banned persons close to Putin,” he said, referring to the Russian President and the island being a tax haven for Russian oligarchs on his side.

Most of the passport holders – obtained by investing enough money to get residency permits before the disgraced scheme ended in 2020 over failures to vt for criminals and money laundering – are Russian.

Lawyer Christodoulos Vassiliades, who was the only Cypriot on both the US and UK sanction lists denies he “knowingly assisted” sanctioned Russian oligarchs Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov to hide their assets in complex financial networks.

He told AlphaNews he is in constant communication with his lawyers in London to try and overturn the decision while the Attorney-General is due to meet with the association of certified public accounts to evaluate the cases.

“There will be announcements as soon as the legal service does all the preliminary work,” government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said, adding it’s committed to work with the US, which sanctioned 18 Cypriot-based companies and the UK over penalties against two firms.

While the government is vacillating, Cypriot banks moved swiftly to comply with the sanctions and freeze the accounts of those targeted, Cyprus’ reputation as Russian-friendly remaining a problem.

The Cypriot-based entities and individuals were named on the United States and United Kingdom lists for facilitating business transactions of persons already under penalties, said Reuters.