x

January 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 21ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

Cyprus Has World’s Highest Per Capita COVID-19 Infection Rate

January 4, 2022
By The National Herald
Virus Outbreak Cyprus
A boy with his father, left, waits for a rapid coronavirus test as a woman, right, is tested, in a temporary facility outside a pharmacy in Lakatamia a suburb of Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – There won’t be any more lockdowns for now on Cyprus despite the island country having the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 infections in the world but more restrictive measure are being considered.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades was to meet with scientific advisers to get their advice on what to do as repeated half measures haven’t worked to slow the pandemic now driven higher by the contagious Omicron Variant.

There could be limitations including a delayed start to reopening classes after the holidays and in churches as the country gets ready to mark Epiphany, a key date on the religious calendar, on Jan. 6, said Agence France-Presse (AFP.)

The news agency said that Cyprus has 2,505 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Denmark, Ireland, Greece and France, and a week earlier had posted five consecutive daily highs soaring past 5,000.

Further restrictions could be imposed on nightclubs and entertainment venues as well as home visits but Anastasiades has been reluctant to shut down non-essential businesses again after three lockdowns.

But while wanting tourists to boost a beleagued economy, Cyprus is requiring molecular tests for all visitors before and after arriving, at their own expense,but isn’t barring them from entering so far.

Companies are required to ensure 40 percent of their staff work remotely while venues can only have seated customers and no dancing to try to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Access to nightclubs, venues and wedding receptions requires vaccinated patrons to present a negative COVID-19 test carried out within 24 hours, though those with a booster shot are exempt.

All hospital visits have been banned, and sports stadiums are restricted to 50 percent capacity, down from 75 percent but the government won’t close them to spectators in the sports-mad country.

Earlier, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas told reporters that Omicron was now the dominant strain in the community, accounting for 80 percent of some 177,7210 cases and 641 deaths among a population a little over a million.

Mask-wearing is mandatory for everyone aged six and over in public areas, both outdoor and indoor and ouble-vaccinated employees must undergo weekly tests, and unvaccinated individuals are banned from hospitality venues and nightclubs, also said AFP.

RELATED

Society
Even Vaccinated Tourists to Cyprus Must Show COVID PCR Test

NICOSIA - Stepping up restrictions even while trying to keep luring tourists through the winter, Cyprus will require all visitors – even the vaccinated – to show proof of a negative molecular test for COVID-19 taken within 48 hours before departure.

Society
UN Chief Upbraids Cyprus’ Handling of Refugee Asylum Seekers
Politics
Turkey Complains to UN Cyprus Drilling for Energy in Cypriot Waters

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

United States

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – The schedule of events for the Epiphany celebration, January 5-8, and the Tarpon Springs- Chania, Crete, Greece Sister Cities program of events January 4-9 was released on January 3.

Society

ΑΤΗΕΝS - Greece confirmed 36,246 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 38 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

General News

NEW YORK - Adhering to the city's COVID measures, the Greek-American community celebrated the new year at various nightclubs in Astoria.

General News

Video

What Will Silicon Valley Learn from Holmes’ Conviction?

SAN JOSE, Calif — The fraud conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes could offer Silicon Valley's culture of hubris and hype some valuable lessons.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings