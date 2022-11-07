x

November 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

CYPRUS

Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Archbishop Chrysostomos II Dies at 81

November 7, 2022
By Associated Press
Cyprus Icon
FILE - The head of Cyprus Orthodox Church Archbishop Chrysostomos II presides over a meeting of other bishops composing the Holy Synod, the Church's highest decision-making body at the Church's headquarters in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Nov. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

NICOSIA — Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Christian Church whose forays into the country’s complex politics and finances fired up supporters and detractors alike, died Monday. He was 81.

Chrysostomos had suffered from liver cancer for the last four years and had spent his final days at the church’s headquarters in the capital.

A bulletin issued by a team of doctors said the archbishop “passed peacefully after facing the trial of his ailment with courage, patience and Christian endurance” at 6:40 a.m. Monday.

“All those were close to him during the difficult hours of his ailment experienced his humility, kindness and deep faith as well as his concern for his flock,” the bulletin said. It added that the archbishop left behind a legacy marked by his “vision, daring, respect for and restoration of the church’s historic tradition as well as innovative changes that always aimed for the unity of the church.”

RELATED

Politics
Cypriot Whistleblower Says Spyware Used to Help Rich Russian

NICOSIA - A Cypriot whistleblower and former aide to President Nikos Anastasiades said the government is using surveillance techniques to help powerful Russians who have vast influence on the island.

Society
Strike Sends Travelers on Cyprus Home Without Their Luggage
Society
Sudden Airport Staff Strike Strands Thousands on Cyprus

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Khan Stable after Shooting

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a stable condition after being shot and wounded during a protest march, a senior leader from his party said Friday.

ATHENS - The main pillar of the government's strategy is for Greek Universities to become more open to the world and for international collaborations to become stronger, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated on Monday, addressing the opening event of the "Pharos Summit 2022" at the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Centre on the cooperation of Greek and US universities.

ATHENS - Greece's rush to acquire more weapons and foreign allies against Turkey will do no good if battle breaks out and will the Greek forces overwhelmed, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu said.

ATHENS – Broadway actor Gene Gillette is in Greece exclusively to perform the theatrical monologue ‘Artaud/Van Gogh’ under the direction of Ioli Andreadi in the Basement of the Art Theater in Athens.

NICOSIA — Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Christian Church whose forays into the country’s complex politics and finances fired up supporters and detractors alike, died Monday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings